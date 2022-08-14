HEALTHINDIA

PM likely to announce key health projects on Aug 15

This Independence Day is likely to witness key announcements including “Heal in India” and “Heal by India” projects in the health sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, PM Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on August 15 may also mention the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name, “PM Samagra Swasthya Mission”.

Under the “Heal in India” campaign, the medical infrastructure at 37 institutions in 12 states will be strengthened with a view to establish the nation as a major destination for wellness and medical travel.

Highlights of the project also include streamlined visa requirements for international patients and their partners, interpreters and special desks at 10 designated airports, a bilingual portal, and more.

The government has selected 44 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America, the SAARC, and the Gulf, from which a considerable number of people travel to India for medical treatment.

They said that the price and standard of care in these countries were also taken into consideration.

Similarly, as part of Heal by India initiative, the Health Ministry is creating an online database of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. Heal by India initiative aims to position the country as a global source of trained and competent labour in the health sector.

The database will also include a section where professionals can specify the country in which they are most interested in providing their services.

