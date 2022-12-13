INDIA

PM may visit Meghalaya, Tripura on Dec 18

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18 to attend a variety of events and to launch a host of projects.

Officials in Shillong said that the Prime Minister would preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body.

Modi is also likely to attend a programme at IIM Shillong.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight northeastern states are scheduled to attend the NEC programme.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister may address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala and inaugurate some projects and lay foundation stones for a few projects. Though the Prime Minister’s itinerary has not been announced officially, administrative and security related arrangements are being made.

20221213-224005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Credit for Kerala figuring as least poor state goes to Chandy:...

    ACB arrests former J&K Bank chairman in tender fraud case

    Diljot Garcha ready with his upcoming track ‘Reh Ni Hunda’

    Dawood’s nexus, AQ Khan’s black market raised concern that terrorists may...