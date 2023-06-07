The Yogi Adityanath government will set up a PM Mitra Mega Textile Park on 1,000 acres in Malihabad tehsil in Lucknow.

The project will bring investment of Rs 10,000 crore and employment to around one lakh youth.

According to the state government spokesman, the project will come up in Attari village, in Malihabad tehsil, on the outskirts of the state capital.

Attari village has been selected keeping in view the connectivity of park with the rest of the city. The park will have industrial plots and industrial sheds.

The project site is located 20 km away from NH-20 and SH-20, both of which are four-lane roads connecting Lucknow to Sitapur and Hardoi, respectively.

The park will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under this plan, infrastructure worth Rs 500 crore will be constructed.

A provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for manufacturing units based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Common infrastructure at the park includes road network, 24/7 power supply, water supply, warehouses, zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, training and skill development facilities, administrative building with product display facility and exhibition centre with testing laboratory.

Other highlights of the park will be workers’ hostels, housing zones, medical facilities, commercial and recreational facilities, open spaces and parks and security arrangements.

