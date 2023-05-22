WORLD

PM Mitsotakis seeks second Greek elections

NewsWire
0
0

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has decided to return the exploratory mandate he had received from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to form a government following this weekend’s inconclusive elections.

During their meeting, he called for a second ballot to be held as early as June 25 if possible, according to an e-mailed press statement on Monday.

In Sunday’s general elections, the ruling conservative New Democracy (ND) party scored a landslide victory winning 40.79 per cent of the votes and thus 146 seats in parliament. The main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, garnered 20.7 per cent of the votes with 71 seats.

However, the ND failed to secure an outright majority in the 300-member parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the Speaker of parliament formally delivered the results to Sakellaropoulou, she launched the procedure foreseen by the country’s Constitution, granting the first three-day mandate to the leader of the winning party.

“I think that essentially the conditions for the formation of a government from the present parliament do not exist,” Mitsotakis told Sakellaropoulou.

Hours later, he called the President and told her that he wanted to return the mandate, according to a press statement.

Sakellaropoulou will now grant three-day mandate to the leaders of the second and third-placed parties, the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and the socialist PASOK-KINAL, which received 11.46 per cent of the votes with 41 seats.

She will receive SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, according to a press statement.

If the overall process proves unsuccessful, a caretaker government will lead Greece to new elections.

In the runoff elections, a revised electoral system will be used. This provides a bonus of up to 50 extra seats for the winning party, facilitating the formation of a single-party government.

The frontrunner could gain an absolute majority in parliament with about 38 per cent of the votes under this system, according to political analysts.

20230523-043002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid vax doesn’t raise risk of rare neurological events: Study

    SA20: Spinner Fortuin’s 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by...

    Thai, Malaysian PMs vow to enhance bilateral relations

    Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ streaming plan gets slow start: Report