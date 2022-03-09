INDIA

PM Modi addresses 11th Budget-related webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 11th webinar for discussing Budget-related announcements of DIPAM, an official statement from the PMO said.

This culminated a series of Budget-related webinars that the Prime Minister addressed.

Modi participated in Budget webinars relating to ministries/deparments of Higher Education, Rural Development, Agriculture, Defence, Health, DPIIT, PSA, MNRE, DEA and DIPAM.

The webinars saw an estimated participation of around 40,000 stakeholders, which included entrepreneurs, MSMEs, exporters, global investors, representatives of Central and state governments, and youth from the world of startups, among others.

Comprehensive panel discussions and theme-based break-out sessions were organised during each webinar. A large number of valuable suggestions have been received by the government during these webinars, which will further aid in effective implementation of the Budget announcements, the statement said.

These webinars were conducted with the objective of sustaining the momentum of the Budget announcements and to create a sense of ownership among all the stakeholders in their implementation.

The webinars covered a diverse spectrum of subjects such as SMART agriculture, PM Gatishakti, self-reliance in defence, digital education and dynamic skilling, inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery, Make in India and financing for aspirational economy etc.

