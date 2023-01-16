INDIA

PM Modi addresses 1st batch of Agniveers, calls them pioneers of scheme

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the first batch of Agniveers of the three services, who have commenced their basic training, via video conferencing, calling them pioneers of the scheme.

He congratulated the Agniveers and said that “this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening our Armed Forces and making them future ready for the challenges that lie ahead”.

The prime minister affirmed that the young Agniveers will make the Armed Forces more youthful and tech savvy.

Modi exhorted the Agniveers to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice.

The prime minister said that in the 21st century, the way wars are fought is changing.

Discussing the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in our Armed Forces.

The prime minister also spoke about how the scheme will further empower women and expressed happiness at how women Agniveers are adding pride to the Naval forces, adding that he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces.

20230116-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana gearing up for digital land survey

    4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar

    First look of GV Prakash-starrer ‘Idimuzhakkam’ released

    Build schools like Delhi, K’taka AAP challenges ruling BJP