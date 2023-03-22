INDIA

PM Modi, Amit Shah extend wishes on Bihar Day

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of Bihar Day and congratulated the people of the state.

“Many congratulations to all our brothers and sisters of the state on Bihar Day! Famous for its rich history and vibrant culture, the people of Bihar are making incomparable contribution in every field for the development of the country,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

He went on to say that with dedication and hard work, Bihar has created a special identity.

In his message, the Union Home Minister said that “since ancient times, Bihar has been the centre of India’s education and policies”.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to restore the prestige, prosperity and glory of this crown jewel of India. I wish for the continuous prosperity of the people of the state,” he added.

Also taking to Twitter, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that “this state, which has a special identity in the country and abroad for its great cultural heritage and art-culture, may keep moving forward on the path of progress”.

Bihar Day commemorates the formation of the state. It is a public holiday.

20230322-125804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hemang Badani denies applying for BCCI selector’s post

    No individual can be forced to get vaccinated, govt vaccine policy...

    Shah salutes valour of Air Force on 2 years of Balakot...

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Siri and Shanmukh confused about their relationship