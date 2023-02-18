INDIALIFESTYLE

PM Modi, Amit Shah greet people on Maha Shivratri

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

“Greetings to everyone on the very special occasion of Maha Shivratri. Har har Mahadev!”, PM Modi tweeted.

Shah tweeted, “Best wishes of Mahashivratri to all countrymen. May Devadhidev Mahadev shower his blessings on everyone. Om Namah Shivay!”

BJP National President J.P. Nadda said, “Mandaar Mala Kalitaalkaye, Kapalmalangit Sundaraya. Divyambarayai Cha Digambaraya, Namah Shivayai Cha Namah Shivay. Best wishes of Mahashivratri to all the countrymen. I pray that Mahadev’s blessings be with all of you always”.

On Maha Shivratri, devotees perform abhishekam at Shiva temples with milk and water, pray and observe fast.

20230218-115402

