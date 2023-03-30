INDIA

PM Modi, Amit Shah greet people on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Ram Navami and said that the life of Lord Ram will remain an inspiration for humanity always.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said, “Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram’s life was based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination and will remain an inspiration for humanity in every age.

Best wishes to everyone on the great festival of Ram Navami.”

Union Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on the occasion saying, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, along with walking on the path of religion and truth, taught the whole human world to have patience and a sense of kindness for all even in critical situations. May Lord Shriram shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Ram!”

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

