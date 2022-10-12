Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah’s “CM sitting in Congress lap for power” remark, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being ignorant about the freedom struggle and the JP movement.

Upon returning from Nagaland late on Tuesday night, , Nitish Kumar retorted to Home Minister Shah saying, “I don’t give any importance to the outbursts of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah. Have they contributed to the JP movement in any way? Sadly, people who have nothing to do with the freedom struggle are talking about the JP movement. Who knew Modi before 2002,” Kumar said while pointing towards Gujarat riots of 2002. It was in the light of these riots that Modi made headlines.

“During the JP movement, I went to jail for which Jayaprakash Babu appreciated me,” he said.

Kumar was responding to Amit Shah’s statement made earlier in the day at Sitab Diara on the occasion of 120th anniversary of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, that the Bihar chief minister is sitting on Congress’s lap which had imprisoned independence activist Narayan.

He also reacted to tweets of BJP leader Sushil Modi, saying, “He is giving statements every day against an idea to get some post in his party. I heard that he tweets 10 to 15 times daily. Is he achieving anything from it? He is also saying that Amit Shah will go everywhere. I want to tell him who is stopping him and his party’s leaders. They are free to go anywhere,” Kumar said.

