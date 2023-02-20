INDIA

PM Modi, Amit Shah recognised our talent, made us Governors: Sounderarajan

Telangana Governor and Leutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Sounderarajan, said on Monday that while the people of Tamil Nadu failed to elect certain candidates from the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah recognised their talents and appointed them as Governors.

Sounderarajan was responding to a journalist’s question in Coimbatore on the Centre appointing former state BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu as Governors, referring to ex-Tamil Nadu BJP President C.P. Radhakrishnan being appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Sounderarajan said, “People of Tamil Nadu did not recognise our leadership skills. If they had elected us, we would have been made ministers, but we were not voted to become MPs. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah gave us Governor postings since they didn’t want to waste our talents. People should recognise our administrative skills. They must identify good people and their talents.”

20230220-201403

