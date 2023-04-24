INDIA

PM Modi arrives at Kochi in traditional Kerala attire

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kochi on Monday evening for his two-day trip to Kerala, dressed in typical local attire.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a 1.8 km long road show, the first ever by Modi in Kochi.

The security has been beefed in Kochi since Sunday and there have been a steady flow of BJP workers from various parts of the state to Kochi since Monday morning, who are lining up on either dise of the roads demarcated for the Prime Minister’s roadshow.

The roadshow will end at the S.H. College ground where Modi will address a large gathering.

He will then return to the private resort where he is staying where he scheduled to meet church heads.

On Tuesday, he will go state capital Thiruvananthapuram to flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharath and launch a slew of projects befroe leaving for Surat in the aftenoon.

20230424-190603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paytm launches G20-theme QR Code, celebrates India’s presidency

    National Games: Sharath retires due to injury; Sathiyan, Manika Batra, Harmeet...

    Kartarpur Corridor to reopen shortly

    ED gets 5-day custody of Panna Lal Mahto in PMLA case