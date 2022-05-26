Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday evening. He was received at the Chennai airport by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Leader of Opposition K. Palaniswami and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will receive the Prime Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 31,500 crore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

It is to be noted that this is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Tamil Nadu after the DMK assumed office in the state in May 2021.

At least 22,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state capital to look after the security.

Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal is leading the police security with eight Joint Commissioners, Deputy Inspector Generals, 29 Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of police also pressed into service for the visit of the Prime Minister.

DMK and BJP cadres were present in large numbers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium to listen to the speech of Prime Minister

