PM Modi arrives in Houston

Houston, Sep 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Houston, as he began his week-long visit to the US that will see him hold talks with President Donald Trump and also address the UNGA.

According to his itinerary for Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will head straight for a roundtable meeting with oil sector CEOs, and later for a brief interaction with the Indian diaspora and photo op with them.

On Sunday, he will attend the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event that will see a 50,000 crowd of Indian diaspora gather. The event will also be attended by President Trump in a rare gesture.

–IANS

