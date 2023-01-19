INDIA

PM Modi arrives in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on a much-anticipated visit of a few hours to inaugurate or dedicate several projects and address a rally in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) intended to kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party’s BMC polls campaign, here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome at Mumbai Airport by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other dignitaries.

In his packed schedule for the evening, Modi will inaugurate the second phase of two Mumbai Metro lines, several projects of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a beneficiary scheme and take a Metro ride from Gundavali station to Airport station.

At the BKC, he was honoured with a traditional Maharashtrian style welcome of a ‘pheta’, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, plaques and garlands.

He will also address a mega-rally at the BKC in the presence of top leaders of the ruling alliance, and several Central ministers of Maharashtra, amid tight security arrangements.

