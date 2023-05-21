Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Papua New Guinea and received a warm welcome by his counterpart James Marape, who touched his feet.

The Prime Minister arrived Papua New Guinea on his second leg of three-nation tour after attending G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

After his arrival he received a warm welcome by the Prime MinisterA

In a tweet, Modi said, “Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit.”

Even the BJP shared the video of PM Marape touching Modi’s feet, saying: “As a mark of respect, the PM of Papua New Guinea touches the feet of PM Modi.”

PM Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea is the first-ever tour by any Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific island country.

Upon his arrival in Port Moresby, PM Modi was accorded welcome in an exceptional gesture.

The Prime Minister was also welcomed by the Indian community.

In a tweet, Modi said, “The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome.”

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

20230521-210804