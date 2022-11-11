Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday night and conducted a road show organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP workers and supporters lined up on either side of the road from INS Dega to Naval Dockyard to welcome the Prime Minister.

Sitting in his vehicle, Modi waved at the crowd amid cheers by the BJP supporters, who were carrying BJP flags and placards. The road show was held for 1.5 km amid tight security by the police and other security agencies.

After the road show, he reached the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters for the night-halt at Chola Guesthouse.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received the Prime Minister at INS Dega, naval air station of the Indian Navy.

Modi’s arrival from Madurai was delayed by nearly an hour due to rains in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the city in view of the PM’s visit and road show.

Security was beefed up at the airport in view of the recent incident of violence.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore on Saturday.

He will lay the foundation stone of Andhra Pradesh section of six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3,750 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam.

The PM will dedicate to the nation, Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of national highway 326 built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor.

He will dedicate to the nation, U-field onshore deep water block project of ONGC developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,900 crore.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL. Foundation stone will also be laid for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

He will address a public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Governor, chief minister, central minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and few others will be present.

This will be the first public meeting to be addressed by the PM in Andhra Pradesh since YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in 2019.

More than 6,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements in the port city for the Prime Minister’s visit.

