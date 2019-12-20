PM Modi attacks Congress for opposing CAA

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the Congress was opposing the Constitution.

Speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Modi said: “Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against Constitution.”

“They are opposing entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn’t raised its voice.”

While attacking the Congress, Modi said: “They don’t have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It’s our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It’s our duty to help them.”

