PM Modi attends Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government participated in the state funeral, a statement by Prime Minister’s Office said.

Following the state funeral, the Prime Minister had a private meeting with Akie Abe, wife of Abe at the Akasaka Palace, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her. He recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by former Prime Minister in taking India-Japan relationship to new heights, the statement said.

He also had a brief interaction thereafter with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to reiterate his condolences, the statement said

