PM Modi, Bhutan King discuss bilateral issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan’s King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan, a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations.”

