Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Tuesday discussed Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on both the countries and their efforts against the recent wave of the virus.

Both the leaders discussed the issued in a telephonic conversation earlier in the day.

The Bhutan Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the Indian government and the people here in their efforts against the Covid-19 or coronavirus disease which so far has infected 2,29,92,517 people with 37,15,221 active cases and 2,49,992 deaths. PM Modi conveyed his sincere thanks to the people and government of Bhutan for their good wishes and support. Modi also appreciated the leadership of the Bhutanese Prime Minister in managing Bhutan’s fight against the pandemic and extended his best wishes to Tshering for the continuing efforts.

The leaders noted that the present crisis situation has served to further highlight the special friendship between India and Bhutan, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, shared cultural heritage, and strong people-to-people links.

–IANS

rak/ash