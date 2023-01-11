ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated music composer M.M. Keeravaani and Team ‘RRR’ for their win at the Golden Globes. He tweeted: “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

Describing the win as a “most well-deserving achievement”, mega star Amitabh Bachchan complimented the team in Telugu as well: “Vijayniki abhinandanalu RRR, miru bharatadesarn garvapadela cesaru (Congratulations on you win, ‘RRR’! You have brought honour to your country.)”

Conveying his reaction, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted: “Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Mahesh Babu, who is set to work with S.S. Rajamouli on his next movie, wrote: “Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn’t have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR… Many more to come!!”

Anupam Kher also joined in the celebrations by tweeting: “What a moment for #IndianCinema! Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie! Specially to the masters @mmkeeravaani & @ssrajamouli! And to our friends @AlwaysRamCharan & #JrNTR! They literally danced into the hearts of audiences worldwide! Jai Ho!”

20230111-131002

