PM Modi, BJP leaders greet Sonia on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

“Best wishes to Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished here. He tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life”.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also greeted the veteran Congress leader. “Happy birthday to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). May God bless you with good health and long life,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi is currently on a two-day tour of Rajasthan. After arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter. She is staying at the Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, where her birthday will be celebrated, according to party leaders.

