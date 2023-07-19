JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he had called the for 38 parties meeting in “disappointment and desperation”.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, leaders of 38 parties attended the NDA’s meeting in Delhi while opposition parties’ unity meet was held in Bengaluru during which the latter formed an alliance and named it Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“I was also in NDA from 2017 to August 9, 2022, and I do not remember that the Prime Minister had called any meeting. The NDA called 38 parties meeting on July 18 but I am sure that the Prime Minister does not know majority of them. Out of 38 parties, 15 were from northeastern states. So, I want to tell him to keep assembling such leaders and parties.”

“What has happened to your tall claims like a lion can always fight alone. It is useless now,” taunted Singh.

“You should remember your old speech and appeal to people to vote for INDIA,” Singh said while tweeting an old video of the Prime Minister in which he was seeking votes for India (for the betterment of the country).

Singh said: “Nitish Kumar is the one who brought the opposition parties together on one platform. He can never become angry,” Singh said.

“A section of the media ran news about JD(U) and RJD merger, then they ran news about a dispute between RJD and JD(U) and now they are talking about Nitish Kumar being angry. Nitish Kumar is an anchor of opposition unity and anchor cannot become angry,” Singh claimed.

“INDIA word was chosen when all opposition parties agreed to it,” Singh said.

Reacting to BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s remark that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend press conference of opposition parties in Bengaluru and returned to Patna, Lalan Singh said: “Sushil Kumar Modi can do anything to stay in news.”

