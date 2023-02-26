INDIA

PM Modi calls e-sanjeevani a life saving app

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the e-sanjeevani as a “lifesaving app” for the common man.

In his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi said, “E-Sanjeevani is becoming a life-saving app for the common man of the country, for the middle class, for the people living in hilly areas. This is the power of India’s digital revolution. And today we are seeing its effect in every field. You also know the power of India’s UPI. Many countries of the world are drawn towards it.”

Referring to the launch of UPI-Pay Now link, which took place last week between India’s UPI and Singapore’s Pay Now, Modi said: “Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries. I am glad that people have started taking advantage of it”.

Be it India’s E-Sanjeevani App or UPI, these have proved to be very helpful in raising the Ease of Living, he said.

“There is one such App, E-Sanjeevani. Through this App Tele-consultation, that is, while sitting far away, through video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. Till now, the number of tele-consultants using this app has crossed the figure of 10 crores. You can imagine!… 10 crore Consultations through video conference… An amazing bond between patient and doctor – this is a big achievement,” the prime minister added.

20230226-130607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NPCIL MD to meet TN Chief Secretary as opposition to AFR...

    Shah reviews security situation with NSA, IB Chief

    Mind of the game

    Decapitated head found at Telangana temple, human sacrifice suspected