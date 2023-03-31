BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi calls uniform tariff for gas pipeline as noteworthy reform

NewsWire
0
0

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the implementation of a uniform tariff by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) as a noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.

In response to a tweet thread by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, Modi tweeted, “Noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.”

In a tweet thread, Puri informed that in line with objective of economic development of all regions of the country, PNGRB has introduced implementation of a unified tariff, a much awaited reform in natural gas sector.

The minister also informed that this tariff mechanism will help India to achieve the “One Nation One Grid One Tariff” model and also propel the gas markets in distant areas.

PNGRB on March 29 had approved levelised unified tariff for natural gas pipeline of Rs 73.93 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu).

The unified tariff would be effective from April 1, 2023.

The regulator said it has amended PNGRB (Determination of Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff) Regulations to incorporate the regulations pertaining to unified tariff for natural gas pipelines with a mission of “One Nation, One Grid and One tariff”.

By “One Nation, One Grid and One tariff”, the government aims to boost the consumption of natural gas in the country and increase its share in India’s energy basket from current 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

PNGRB has also defined three zones for unified tariff, wherein the first zone is up to the distance of 300 km from the source, second zone is more than 300 km and up to 1,200 km while the third zone is the remaining length of the national gas grid system.

20230331-110606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta appoints chip industry veteran David Reed as CEO of new...

    Ukraine war to strain multiple sectors of Indian economy

    Indian equity indices extend losses

    Post acquisition, Jindal welcomes BPSL employees to JSW family