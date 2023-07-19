INDIA

PM Modi celebrates inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the inauguration of the world’s largest office building, Surat Diamond Bourse, in Gujarat’s Surat.

The event marked a significant milestone for the diamond industry, as Surat is renowned for crafting 90 per cent of the world’s diamonds.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry, praising the Surat Diamond Bourse as a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit.

He emphasized that the bourse would serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, further bolstering the country’s economy and creating employment opportunities.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is a comprehensive center for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders. With a sprawling floor space of over 7.1 million square feet, it is reported to surpass the Pentagon as the world’s largest office building.

The bourse’s impressive 15-storey complex, covering an area of 35 acres, features a unique design of nine interconnected rectangular structures emanating from a central ‘spine’.

After four years of construction work, which faced some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to welcome its first occupants in November.

The Surat Diamond Bourse boasts more than 4,700 office spaces, which can also serve as small diamond-cutting and polishing workshops. The building includes 131 elevators and provides dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workers.

2023071941743

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bee-fences under Honey Mission Programme aim to reduce elephant attacks

    Rajasthan crisis: Whatever has happened is sad, I am also hurt,...

    The Bee Gees would argue constantly during recording sessions, says new...

    PMK protests for immediate ban on online rummy in TN