Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the inauguration of the world’s largest office building, Surat Diamond Bourse, in Gujarat’s Surat.

The event marked a significant milestone for the diamond industry, as Surat is renowned for crafting 90 per cent of the world’s diamonds.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry, praising the Surat Diamond Bourse as a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit.

He emphasized that the bourse would serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, further bolstering the country’s economy and creating employment opportunities.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is a comprehensive center for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders. With a sprawling floor space of over 7.1 million square feet, it is reported to surpass the Pentagon as the world’s largest office building.

The bourse’s impressive 15-storey complex, covering an area of 35 acres, features a unique design of nine interconnected rectangular structures emanating from a central ‘spine’.

After four years of construction work, which faced some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to welcome its first occupants in November.

The Surat Diamond Bourse boasts more than 4,700 office spaces, which can also serve as small diamond-cutting and polishing workshops. The building includes 131 elevators and provides dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workers.

