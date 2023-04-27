INDIA

PM Modi commemorates 20 years of SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a program marking the completion of 20 years of the State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative in Gujarat via video conferencing. The Gujarat government is celebrating SWAGAT Saptah on this occasion.

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted with past beneficiaries of the scheme, expressing satisfaction that SWAGAT has achieved its objective of providing citizens with solutions to their problems and addressing community-wide issues.

Modi underlined that the good governance model of Gujarat has gained worldwide recognition due to the government’s honest and dedicated efforts. He mentioned the International Telecom Organisation’s praise for SWAGAT as an example of e-transparency and e-accountability, as well as the United Nations’ prestigious award for Public Service conferred on the initiative.

The Prime Minister highlighted that SWAGAT has become an inspiration for many governance solutions, with numerous states working on similar systems. At the national level, the PRAGATI system has been implemented to review the government’s work, playing a significant role in India’s rapid development over the last nine years. He revealed that projects worth approximately Rs 16 lakh crores have been reviewed through PRAGATI, accelerating many projects as a result.

