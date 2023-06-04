INDIA

PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor Sulochana

Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana who passed away on Sunday.

“The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Considered to be one of the most recognisable onscreen mother along with her contemporary Nirupa Roy, Sulochana played the role of a mother to several top lead actors across generations from Dev Anand to Jackie Shroff.

Sulochana, who featured in more than 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films, passed away on Sunday due to age related issues. She was 94.

She began her career with Marathi films in the early 1940s and soon moved to Hindi films, where she essayed several mother roles in movies like Shammi Kapoor’s “Dil Dekhe Dekho”, Dilip Kumar’s “Aadmi” and Dev Anand’s “Johnny Mera Naam” among several others.

20230604-223203

