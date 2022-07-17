Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives of 5 persons at a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

Modi also conveyed his condolences to the affected families. He said that local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is providing all possible help.

Prime Minister Modi also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Five persons were killed and 22 others injured when a truck collided with a double-decker private bus in Rampur district in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Rampur bypass. A Delhi-bound bus was carrying over 50 passengers, most of whom were asleep at the time of the accident.

The victims have been admitted to the district hospital. The bus driver told the police that the truck was coming from the opposite direction and collided head on with the bus, apparently after its driver fell asleep.

