PM Modi condoles demise of economist and ex-minister Y.K. Alagh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the passing away of noted economist and former Union Minister Yoginder K. Alagh.

“Prof Y.K. Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interaction. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Alagh, who was also an emeritus professor at Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research (SPIESR), passed away at his home in Ahmedabad earlier on Tuesday.

He was 83.

From 1996-98, he functioned as Minister of Power, Planning and Programme Implementation in the United Front government.

Alagh was also a member of the Planning Commission.

