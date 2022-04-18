INDIA

PM Modi condoles demise of eminent musician, singer Prafulla Kar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent Odia musician and singer Prafulla Kar.

Modi has said that Kar will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Kar, an acclaimed Odia musician and singer, passed away late Sunday night at his residence in state capital Bhubaneswar. He was 83 and suffering from age related health issues for some time. His last rites will be performed in the day with full honour.

