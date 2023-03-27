ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of noted actor Innocent, who passed away on March 26.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

A veteran actor of Malayalam films, Innocent acted in over 700 films.

Known for his comic roles, Innocent also excelled in a variety of roles.

With his unique voice and mannerisms, he endeared himself to countless cinema lovers as well as a toast of mimicry artists.

Innocent was a former Lok Sabha MP. He had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate backed by the Left Democratic Front, from Chalakudy.

He also acted in a few Hindi films, notably ‘Malamaal Weekly’.

