PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a plane crash at Pokhara in Nepal.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”

At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, considered to be one of the worst air crashes in three decades in the Himalayan nation.

The passengers on board also included five Indians.

Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people — 68 passengers and 4 crew members, from the capital Kathmandu went down.

20230115-220401

