ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM Modi condoles veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju’s demise

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Telugu actor and politician U.V. Krishnam Raju.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Raju, who was actor Prabhas’ uncle, passed away in the early hours of September 11. He had starred in several Telugu films since the 1960s and was last seen in Prabhas-starrer “Radhe Shyam”, which was released earlier this year.

20220911-123002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wish to play negative characters: Romil K. Sharma

    Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s boat ride in Chennai floodwaters makes a...

    From Sonmarg to Hyderabad: ‘Sita Ramam’ BTS video captures its journey

    Character in ‘Chutzpah’ taught Gautam Mehra how social media stars work