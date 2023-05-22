INDIA

PM Modi conferred with Papua New Guinea’s highest civilian award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Companion of the order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea, the nation’s highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Papua New Guinea has conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu on PM Narendra Nodi. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae.”

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “An honour emblematic of depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with country’s highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL).”

Very few non residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.

This came immediately after Fiji also conferred their highest award to Modi.

In an earlier tweet, the PMO said: “PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. It was presented to him by PM Sitiveni Rabuka.”

The Prime Minister arrived on his second leg of visit to Papua New Guinea on Sunday after attending G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

