Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Congress on their historic win in Karnataka assembly polls.

“Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfiling people’s aspirations,” the PM said in a tweet on Saturday.

While appreciating hardwork of the party workers, the Prime Minister also thanked people who supported BJP in the elections.

“I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” he said in another tweet.

Of the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the Congress won 136 seats, getting absolute majority to form the government in the state.

The BJP won in 64 constituencies.

20230513-181802

