INDIA

PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkish president

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on securing a fresh five-year term as President

In a tweet, Modi on Monday said, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Turkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times.”

In Sunday’s presidential runoff election, Erdogan secured a historic third term after defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

With 99.43 per cent of the votes counted, preliminary official results announced by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) showed Erdogan winning with 52.14 per cent of the ballots, while Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 per cent.

In the first round of the presidential election on May 14, Erdogan earned 49.52 per cent of the vote while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88 per cent.

Neither secured more than 50 per cent of the votes needed to call a winner in the first round, therefore an election runoff was held for the first time for the presidency.

20230529-104203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharad Kelkar joins cast of Srikant Bholla biopic ‘Sri’

    26 MPs, 5 MLAs among 459 detained during Cong protest: Delhi...

    Social media censorship crisis exists across the world: Expert

    India’s new Covid cases dips to 6,594