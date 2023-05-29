Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on securing a fresh five-year term as President

In a tweet, Modi on Monday said, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Turkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times.”

In Sunday’s presidential runoff election, Erdogan secured a historic third term after defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

With 99.43 per cent of the votes counted, preliminary official results announced by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) showed Erdogan winning with 52.14 per cent of the ballots, while Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 per cent.

In the first round of the presidential election on May 14, Erdogan earned 49.52 per cent of the vote while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88 per cent.

Neither secured more than 50 per cent of the votes needed to call a winner in the first round, therefore an election runoff was held for the first time for the presidency.

