Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian team for reclaiming the Asian Kabaddi Championship title after beating Iran 42-32 in the final at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center.

“Congratulations to our phenomenal Kabaddi team on clinching their 8th Asian Kabaddi Championship title! Through their exceptional performances and remarkable team effort, they have showcased the true spirit of sportsmanship. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi tweeted.

This was India’s eighth title in the last nine editions played so far while Iran won the title once, in 2003.

India trailed Iran in the first five minutes of the game. However, a couple of tackle points by the defenders and successful raids from Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar handed Iran their first All-Out of the match in the 10th minute.8

India kept building pressure on the Iranians and produced another All-Out and at the end of the first half, India led the final period by 23-11.

All-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried to make a comeback for the Iranian side in the second half with a two-point raid followed by a super raid that helped inflict the first All-Out on India in the 29th minute.

The two teams were giving it their all in this high-voltage encounter but India held on to eke out a 42-32 win.

2023070132250