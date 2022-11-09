INDIA

PM Modi congratulates Justice DY Chandrachud on becoming CJI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on being sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

“Congratulations to Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on being sworn in as India’s Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud as the 50th CJI.

Justice Chandrachud took the oath at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries.

Chandrachud will serve as the head of the Supreme Court for two years till November 10, 2024.

He has succeeded Justice U.U Lalit.

