PM Modi congratulates Lula on assuming office as Brazil President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Luiz Inaicio Lula da Silva on assuming office as the President of Brazil.

“Hearty congratulations to Luiz IaAicio Lula da Silva on assuming office as the President of Brazil. I wish him a successful third term and look forward to working with him to strengthen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership,” he tweeted.

Popularly known as Lula, he took office on January 1 for a third term as Brazil’s President, vowing to fight for the poor and the environment and “rebuild the country” after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro’s “divisive” administration.

The 77-year-old veteran leftist, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, took the oath of office before Congress, capping a remarkable political comeback for the metalworker-turned-President less than five years after he was jailed on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges.

20230102-204203

