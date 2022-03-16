Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people.”

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann as the 17th Chief Minister.

Mann, a former comedian, 48, replacing Congress’ Charanjit Channi as the Chief Minister, became Punjab’s youngest CM in nearly four decades. He resigned as the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur on Tuesday. He was the lone AAP MP from the state.

