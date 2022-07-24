Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning a silver medal at the World Championships in men’s javelin.

In response to a tweet by Sports Authority of India, Prime Minister Modi said, “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!

“Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”

Sports Authority said, “History Created by Neeraj Yet Again @Neeraj_chopra1 becomes the 1st Indian Male to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships. Neeraj wins Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw with his best throw of 88.13m at @WCHoregon22. Absolutely Brilliant.

“@Neeraj_chopra1 becomes the only the 2nd Indian after @anjubobbygeorg1 to win a medal for India at the Worlds. All Hail the Champion,” Sports Authority of India added.

