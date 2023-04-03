BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi congratulates Nita Ambani for the opening of NMACC in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narender Modi has congratulated Nita Ambani for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts, that was launched in Mumbai recently.

In a letter dated on March 29, the Prime Minister said, “It is heartening to learn about the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to everyone associated with the Cultural Centre on the occasion.

“It is indeed commendable that Smt. Nita Ambani Ji is leading this endeavour of the Ambani family with the aim of popularising our arts and culture. This showcases the unique Indian phenomenon of staying rooted to one’s roots while also being committed to progress.

“This endeavour will go a long way in making our art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and at the same time also encourage a vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world. I am positive that this Cultural Centre will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally.

“Best wishes for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.”

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, sports personalities and other dignitaries were present at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last week.

20230403-205602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to reform its HR hiring and training process

    ITC Hotels signs Jaipur hotel for its luxury brand Mementos

    AI Sydney-Delhi flight returns without passengers

    India lagging on Adaptation Fund programmes: Economic Survey