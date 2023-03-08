INDIA

PM Modi congratulates Tripura CM Manik Saha

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Manik Saha, who took oath as Tripura chief minister, as well as his team of ministers.

Modi was present during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha and his cabinet ministers in Agartala.

“Congratulations to Dr. Manik Saha Ji and the entire team which took oath today. This team will certainly deliver on the mandate given by the people once again and add momentum to Tripura’s development journey. My best wishes to them in their efforts,” the Prime Minister noted.

Saha assumed office as chief minister of the state for the second time.

BJP returned to power in the state after it won the assembly elections last week.

