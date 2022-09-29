INDIASPORTS

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared the 36th National Games open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 7,000 athletes from 36 states/UTs are participating in the National Games which will conclude on October 12.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that after the BJP-led NDA formed the government at the Centre, budgetary allocation for sports has increased, as a result of which Indian sportspersons are cornering glory at the international level now.

“Earlier our sportspersons were participating in 25 disciplines in 100 international events, which has now gone up to 40 disciplines in more than 300 international events. The government is also planning to make use of retired sportspersons’ skills to train the new generation.

“Constant efforts are being made to encourage and promote sports in the country now. If the youth achieve success in the field of sports, they can succeed in other fields as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister also advised the youth to focus on three Cs — competition, commitment and continuity — to achieve success in life.

