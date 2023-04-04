INDIA

PM Modi describes meeting with Bhutan King as ‘productive’

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk on Tuesday as a “productive” one.

“Pleased to receive His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We had a warm and productive meeting. Deeply value our close friendship and the vision of successive Druk Gyalpos in guiding India-Bhutan relations to new heights,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

The Bhutanese king is on a two-day visit to India and had arrived in New Delhi on April 3.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assured Wangchuck of help to support Bhutan’s upcoming 13th five-year plan and also promised to extend an additional standby credit facility.

The King also met President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.

20230404-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Classroom teaching for UG students in Odisha to start from Sep...

    3 snacks to help manage diabetes!

    Total 25 airports earmarked for leasing till 2025: Govt

    Rajbhar asks women to ‘thrash BJP leaders’ in UP