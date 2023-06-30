INDIA

PM Modi dials President Putin, reiterates call for dialogue on Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), Putin informed Modi about the recent developments in Russia.

On June 24, there was a failed coup attempt by a private Russian military company Wagner group against the Russian government. It occurred amid increasing tensions between the Russian Defence Ministry and Wagner group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Meanwhile, according to the PMO statement, while discussing the situation in Ukraine, Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy.

Both the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added. They agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

A statement issued by the Kremlin said, “In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens.

“When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year.”

Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, in which India currently holds the presidency, as well as in the BRICS format. In addition, Modi informed on his international contacts, including ones during his recent visit to Washington, it added.

“The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kiev’s utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict,” the statement said.

2023063032007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-MLA Rajendra Das files nomination as BJD rebel candidate for by...

    Can people with a family history of colorectal cancer reduce their...

    President unveils gold statue of Ramanujacharya

    LinkedIn India arrives on Instagram to help young professionals