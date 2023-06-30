Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), Putin informed Modi about the recent developments in Russia.

On June 24, there was a failed coup attempt by a private Russian military company Wagner group against the Russian government. It occurred amid increasing tensions between the Russian Defence Ministry and Wagner group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Meanwhile, according to the PMO statement, while discussing the situation in Ukraine, Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy.

Both the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added. They agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

A statement issued by the Kremlin said, “In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens.

“When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, they underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year.”

Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, in which India currently holds the presidency, as well as in the BRICS format. In addition, Modi informed on his international contacts, including ones during his recent visit to Washington, it added.

“The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kiev’s utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict,” the statement said.

